Andre Ayew, Mohammed Salisu left out Black Stars squad for Angola game

A Photogrid Of Andre Ayew And Mohammed Salisu A photogrid of Andre Ayew and Mohammed Salisu

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew and defender Mohammed Salisu have been left out of Ghana's squad for the game against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton earlier hinted that Mohammed Salisu could miss the first leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

However, it is unclear why Andre Dede Ayew who took part in all the training sessions has also been left out of the matchday squad.

While Andre Ayew is missing from the matchday squad, his junior brother Jordan has been named in the starting 11 alongside Kamaldeen Suleman, Mohammed Kudus, and Inaki Williams in Ghana's attack.

In Andre Ayew's absence, Arsenal's Thomas Partey will take charge as the captain against Angola.

Below is Ghana's starting 11 against Angola.



