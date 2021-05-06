Andre Ayew among players that could leave Swansea City as free agents this summer

Swansea City captain, Andre Ayew

Ghana international Andre Dede Ayew is one of a number of players that could leave Swansea City at the end of the season as free agents.

The Black Stars captain has been the star for the Swans in the last two seasons and is leading the charge for the team as they chase promotion to the English Premier League.



His current contract is expected to expire at the end of the season and hence he could leave Swansea City as a free agent at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign.



Meanwhile, it is understood that Andre Ayew who is happy at the Liberty Stadium would continue to play for the Welsh side if they achieve the promotion dream.



Below is the list of players at Swansea City likely to leave as free agents at the end of the season.



Declan John, 25, left-back

Barrie McKay, 26, winger



Andre Ayew, 31, Striker/winger



Kieron Freeman, 29, right-back



Kyle Naughton, 32, right-back (club have one-year option)



Wayne Routledge, 36, winger