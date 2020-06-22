Sports News

Andre Ayew among players with most MoTM awards in the English Championship

Swansea City vice-captain, Andre Dede Ayew is amongst players in the English Championship with the most Man of the Match awards this season.

The former Olympic Marseille poster boy has been in impressive form for the Swans all season and is regarded as one of the best players in the English lower division.



This season, he has managed to win as many as 7 Man of the Match awards, making him the second player with the most awards in the Championship.



According to statistics provided by WhoScored.com, Andre Ayew is only behind Queens Park Rangers youngster Eberechi Eze [with 9 Man of the Match awards].

The feat makes Andre Ayew a dangerous player in the Championship this season and he could even go on to overtake Eze if he continues to shine in the remaining matches of the season.



Andre Ayew, 30, has scored 13 goals and has 6 assists after making 36 appearances this season in the Championship.

