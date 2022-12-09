10
Andre Ayew and his daughter visit National Chief Imam after World Cup

Andre Ayew FjjKjOSWAAACosa.jfif Andre Ayew and his daughter during the visit with National Chief Imam

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu together with his 7-year-old daughter on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Andre Ayew’s visit comes days after arriving in Ghana following the Black Stars exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The National Chief Imam took time to say a word of prayer for the Al-Sadd players and his daughter during the visit.

Andre Ayew led the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where the team exited the tournament in the group stages.

The Ghana captain scored the first goal in the tournament in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal. Andre Ayew played all three games in the group stages including the win over South Korea.

The Black Stars captain came under huge criticism after missing a penalty in Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
