Andre Ayew assist gives Swansea boost

Ghana’s captain Andre Ayew gave an assist as his team, Swansea City, beat Reading 4-1 to give his side a glimmer of hope to play in the English Premier League next season.
Swansea overtook Nottingham Forest on goal difference and now, they will clash with Brentford both home and away.
The Swans must secure a win to play either Fulham or Cardiff in the final play-offs, win, and gain promotion to the Premier League.
The road does not look easy for Andre Ayew and his teammates but it is clear they’ve gathered momentum from their win against Reading and they will not hesitate to use it to their advantage.
In 44 appearances for Swansea, Andre Ayew has scored 15 times and made 7 assists.
