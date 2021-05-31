Andre Ayew becomes free agent after ending Swansea City contract

Andre Dede Ayew, Former Swansea City player

Andre Ayew is now a free agent after ending his contract with Swansea City.

The 31-year-old failed to secure promotion to the Premier League with the Swans after they lost 2-0 to Brentford at Wembley at the weekend.



The Ghanaian will be a free agent in the summer and will move on to pastures after the side failed to show up.



He is now seen out the remainder of his contract and now available on the transfer market.



Steve Cooper's men lost out on promotion after losing to Brentford in a painful defeat at Wembley.

Given his hefty wages, Ayew was widely expected to depart when Cooper arrived at the club in the summer of 2019.



However, he has stayed with Swansea since returning from a loan spell with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.



The Ghana captain ended the season as Swansea City's top scorer with 17 goals.