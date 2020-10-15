Andre Ayew celebrates Black Stars debutants

Black Stars of Ghana

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has congratulated the new boys in the team for making their debuts for the country during the international break.

Alexander Djiku, Eugene Ansah, Benson Annang, Raak Abalora, Tarique Fosu and Kamaldeen Sulemana were all given their debuts when Ghana played against Mali and Qatar in international friendlies.



Some impressed with Tarique Fosu netting his debut goal for the country but others are yet to convince the coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor.



However, Ayew congratulated the players urging them to never give up.



"Congrats to the new boys for having their 1st cap. Keep believing and never give up!," he posted on Twitter.

The Black Stars lost 3-0 to Mali last Friday but bounced back to thrash Asian champions Qatar 5-1 on Monday.



The games were preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan next month, and the Swansea superstar is confident the team will be ready for the games.



"Lots to learn from both games. After a difficult 1st game, the reaction in the 2nd game was great. We will be ready for next month inshallah," he wrote.





