Andre Ayew confident 'Black Lives Matter Movement' can achieve equality result

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is hopeful the fight against racism will bear the desired results of achieving equality among all race, but believes it will take time to happen.

The Swansea City vice captain revealed his experience of racism during his time at Marseille, when the team travelled to Russia for an Europa League game.



In recent times, the calls for equality has sparked massive protest with the Black Lives Matter movement spearheading the quest for racial equality and justice.



"I think the movement can achieve what we all want - equality, that's all," Ayew told Skysports.com.



"We've been through this so long that we just feel like enough is enough. Let everything be okay for everyone, let's just let it be equal for everyone.



"It's going to be hard but if we all keep believing and feeling like everything we're doing is right and for the right cause, then I think that we'll make it.

"Everything goes with a process. Start every day, move forward, higher and higher - and I feel like people are understanding what we mean.



"When I feel not only black people standing and talking about it, even white people, then you know that you're starting to get somewhere.



"It's going to be very hard but we need to keep believing in what we're doing and get the equality that we want to get, that's the main thing.



"At the end of the day, maybe this generation will not enjoy that equality but the next one will get it if we keep doing what we're doing."



The 30-year old attacker, whose father -Abedi Pele- one of pioneers of African footballers to arrive in Europe and excel in the 80's and 90's, disclosed the age long problem would need strong authority to end.

"If you look back to the years before my dad's time, it was even worse than now. These players like my dad paved the way for everyone to come in and prove that black people can do the job in Europe," said Ayew.



"I remember playing in Russia in the Europa League versus (Zenit) St. Petersburg, getting bananas thrown everywhere.



"People have gone through worse, I'm talking about my personal experience, but I've seen friends going through things and I just feel like that's not how it should be.



"We need to make sure that we stamp our foot on the floor and make sure that it changes. Nothing's easy but we need to keep going and not give up in what we believe in. I think that can take the world to another level."

