13
Menu
Sports

Andre Ayew congratulates brother Rahim on new club move

Ayew Brothers 09727923 The Ayew brothers

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew has extended his heartfelt congratulations to his brother Rahim Ayew on his latest career move in a heartwarming gesture of support.

Rahim recently decided to join Gibraltar side Lincoln Red Imps FC.

The Ghana captain took to social media to express his pride and joy for his brother. In a touching message, he commended Rahim on his new venture and wished him the very best in his upcoming journey with Lincoln Red Imps.

The Ayew brothers share a deep bond both on and off the field, with their family heritage deeply rooted in football.

Coming from a lineage of football greatness as the sons of former Ghanaian national team captain Abedi Pele, Andre, Rahim as well as Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew have carved their paths in the sport, showcasing their talent and dedication.

As Rahim begins this exciting chapter in his career, Andre's words of encouragement and support serve as a testament to the strong bond between the Ayew siblings.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe