Andre Ayew disappointed in Swansea's defeat to Bristol City

Andre Ayew

Ghana skipper Andre Dede Ayew has expressed his disappointment following Swansea City's 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City in the English Championship on Saturday.

Bristol City came from behind to inflict a painful loss on Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.



Ayew scored the opener for the Swans after neatly converting a spot-kick awarded to them on the 55th minute of the game.



Goals from Nahki Wells and Kasey Palmer on the 66th and 80th minute respectively propelled Bristol City to a famous away win over Swansea City.

The 30-year-old lasted for the entire duration of the game with a scintillating performance.



He has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in his 30 league appearances for Swansea City in the ongoing English Championship season.