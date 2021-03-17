Andre Ayew dissapointed with Swansea City defeat against Bournemouth

Ghana forward Andre Ayew

Ghana forward Andre Ayew has indicated his disappointment in Swansea City’s 3-0 humbling at AFC Bournemouth in the Championship on Tuesday.

Swansea City lost their grip on second spot for the time being following their deserved loss at the Vitality Stadium.



Bournemouth, who sitting 7th on the log, stayed in contention for a playoff spot after Philip Billing and Arnaut Danjuma struck either side of a Joel Latibeaudiere own goal.



The win left Bournemouth two points off fifth-placed Reading and sixth-placed Barnsley, who occupy the final two playoff spots and have both played a game less than the Cherries.



Swansea in the process lost their second place position to Norwich City following Steve Cooper’s failure to match the Canaries Sunday’s result.

The Jack Army have however played a game less than Norwich City.



Ayew was obviously left disappointed about the result but urged his teammates to keep their heads straight ahead of the Welsh derby against Cardiff City on Saturday.



“Difficult night...no excuses⚪️⚫️let’s get ready for the derby