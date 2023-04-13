Andre Ayew donates foodstuffs to Muslims during Ramadan

Some 200 Muslims benefited from the donation

In a heartwarming display of generosity and compassion, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has provided foodstuffs to 200 needy Muslims to help them through the fasting period.

The beneficiaries, who were struggling to make ends meet during the month of Ramadan, were given a bag of rice and a gallon of cooking oil each.



The donation was made by Ayew's friend, Abdul Razak, also known as DJ Carlos, on his behalf at Tamale Jubilee Park on Wednesday, April 12.



The event was attended by an Imam, Afa Hudu, who provided Islamic guidance and prayed for Dede Ayew and his family.

It is not the first time that Ayew has demonstrated his commitment to helping the less fortunate in his community. During the Covid pandemic, he provided sanitisers, nose masks, and veronica buckets to Ghanaians to help them protect themselves against the virus.



The beneficiaries of the food donation were visibly moved by Dede Ayew's kindness and expressed their gratitude through prayers, asking God to continue to bless the midfielder and his family.



The act of generosity has also garnered positive attention and commendations from the public, who view Dede Ayew as a role model and an inspiration.