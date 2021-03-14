Andre Ayew elated as Swansea City win at Luton Town to boost promotion hopes

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew has expressed his satisfaction as Swansea City moved up to second in the Championship following their 1-0 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Ayew gave a good account of himself in the encounter but could not continue his commanding display in front of goal, although his effort was still enough to help Steve Cooper’s men secure all three points.



Luton dominated for much of the match and missed several chances with Swansea having to work hard to grind out a win.



Hourihane's goal after a decisive break came from one of only two Swansea efforts on target in a game where they were nearly always on the back foot.



Jordan Clark headed wide with Luton's best chance of a frustrating contest.

Andre Ayew, who has been the best player for the Jack Army lasted the entire duration of the game.



The 31-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 34 league appearances this season.



