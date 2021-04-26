Andre Ayew equals career best of 16 league goals as late strike secures playoff spot for Swansea

Andre Ayew celebrating his goal.

Andre Ayew struck late for Swansea City in a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Reading on Sunday, 25 April 2021 to secure a playoff spot in the Championship.

The Ghana captain turned in an effort from close range to give the Swans the lead in the 83rd minute but the home side hit back again in injury to earn a draw.



Bidwell did an excellent work and picked out Ayew who lashed home from inside the box.



The 31-year-old has now tallied his career-best of 16 league goals which was chalked last season.

Ayew played a role in Jamal Lowe's equalizer on 67 minute when he brilliantly took out three markers with one pass which was collected by Fulton who did well and shot following a run down the right and Lowe was on hand to tap in the rebound.



Yakou Meite had given Reading the lead just after the half-hour mark.