Andre Ayew features as Swansea suffer exit in Carabao Cup

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew featured but could not help Swansea City as they suffered a shock first-round exit in the Carabao Cup on Saturday.

The Swans were beaten 2-0 by League Two club Newport County, with Ayew lasting the entire duration of the game.



A first-half brace from Tristan Abrahams in the seventh minute and on the stroke of half-time was all Newport needed to cause the first upset of this season’s competition.



Ayew and his teammates will now shift their attention to Championship opener against Preston North End on Saturday.

However, it is unclear whether the 30-year-old will remain at the club after the transfer window as reports suggest he is eyeing a move to a top-flight club.



Ayew wants to stay in Europe and has turned down suitors from the Arab world.

