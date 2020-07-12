Sports News

Andre Ayew features for Swansea City in narrow defeat to Leeds United

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew featured for Swansea City on Sunday afternoon when the side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United in the English Championship.

Still an integral part of the Swansea City side, the forward earned a starting role today to help the team seek the win to enhance their chances of qualifying for the playoff round for promotion to the English Premier League at the end of the season.



After a fiercely contested encounter in the first half at the Liberty Stadium, the two teams had to go into the break with no goal.



Leeds United returned from the break and managed to score through Pablo Hernandez in the dying minutes of the game to ensure they bagged all 3 points at the end of the 90 minutes.

The win means the away team looks set to play in the Premier League next season with Swansea still in the race to book a play-off spot despite the defeat.



They will need to pick up crucial points in the remaining matches of the season.



Ayew, 30, has made 41 appearances in the English Championship this season and has 14 goals and 6 assists to his name.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.