Andre Ayew flies to London to complete EPL move - Reports

Andre Ayew Ww2 Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew is said to be on his way to England to complete a transfer to a Premier League side.

According to transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, two Premier League clubs are interested in the Ghanaian.

"André Ayew, on his way to London now to negotiate with two Premier League clubs — including Everton," he wrote in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.

"Ayew, available as free agent and open to new step," he added.

Andre Ayew is currently a free agent after terminating his contract at Al Sadd, ending his almost two-year stint with the Qatari side.

The 33-year-old previously played for Swansea and West Ham United in the Premier League.

