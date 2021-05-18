Andre Ayew hits stunner as Swansea City defeat Barnsley in Championship playoff semifinal

Andre Ayew

Ghana forward Andre Ayew scored a marvellous goal to propel Swansea City against Barnsley in the semifinal of the Championship playoff on Monday.

The Jack Army inflicted a 1-0 loss on Barnsley at the Oakwell Ground to keep their qualification hopes to the English Premier League next season alive.



Ayew propelled Swansea City to a famous win over Barnsley with his wonderful strike in the 39th minute of the game.



After receiving a fine pass from Kyle Naughton, Ayew turned on to his left foot just inside the penalty area and curls a brilliant shot into the far corner.

The former West Ham United attacker saw out the full throttle of action.



Ayew is sitting atop of Swansea City scorers chart with 17 goals in 44 matches.



He also has 4 assists to his credit this term.