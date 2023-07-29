Andre Ayew in no rush to decide next club despite receiving several offers

Ghana star Andre Ayew

Ghana star Andre Ayew, currently a free agent, is in no rush to make a decision about his next club move.

The 33-year-old forward, who is the captain of Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, wants to ensure that he chooses the right club that will provide him with the platform to continue shining on the field.



Ayew's six-month deal with Nottingham Forest expired this summer, leaving him open to offers from various clubs in both Europe and the Arab world. However, he is being cautious in making his decision to avoid repeating the challenges he faced in his previous stint.



Having showcased exceptional performances at Qatari side Al Sadd and scoring Ghana's opener against Portugal in the World Cup, Ayew returned to Europe by signing with Nottingham Forest. Unfortunately, he struggled to find game time due to a lack of trust from the club, which affected his performance.

Now, Ayew is focused on finding a club that will trust him and provide the freedom to operate and deliver at his best. He wants to avoid situations where he is limited in playing time and is taking his time to carefully study the offers presented to him.



A source close to Ayew revealed that he is diligently considering all options and will soon communicate his "best decision." In the meantime, he is staying in top shape with the help of a personal trainer in his native Ghana to ensure he is fully prepared for his next challenge.