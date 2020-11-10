Andre Ayew included in Championship ToTW

Andre Ayew, Black Stars captain

Ghana forward André Ayew has been included in English Championship Team-of-the-Week following his remarkable performance for Swansea City over the weekend.

Ayew was one of the outstanding players on the pitch during Swansea City’s 1-0 defeat at Norwich on Saturday.



The Ghanaian finished the match with high ratings and that has earned him a place in the league’s Team-of-the-Week.



This is the fourth time the 30-year-old has been included in the Team-of-the-Week in the English Championship after week 11.

Ayew has netted five goals and provided one assist in eleven matches so far this campaign.



Meanwhile, he’s currently in the Black Stars camp for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.