Andre Ayew is a player for big moments - Swansea coach

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper is backing in-form attacker Andre Ayew to continue his scoring form as a Championship clash with Luton Town nears.

The Jack Army's top scorer, the Ghana skipper has racked up 14 league goals so far, only two strikes adrift of last season's haul.



In his last four matches, he has scored five times.



"Andre’s always been an important player for us," Cooper said ahead of his side's trip to Luton Town on Saturday, Walesonline reports.



"The type of player who he is and the difference he can make in games is and has been important to us. He’s only focused on keeping it going.



"He's getting a few goals from penalties but he’s got to be there to score them and he’s a player for big moments. Hopefully, we can create a few more big moments for him and he's there to make the most of them, whether that's creating or scoring goals, because that's what he does among some other things.

"So Andre’s a big player but it's important we stay focused on the job in hand. Focus on the next game and treat it as the most important thing."



Swansea are in the chase for promotion to the Premier League as they currently sit third on the Championship standings, tied on points with second-placed Watford.



"He [Andre] also has experience. He’s 31 now and played at big stages in all of his career. International football as well," Cooper continued.



"Andre’s the sort of guy who likes to give back, he’s forever sharing his thoughts on stuff and intentions.



"But behind the scenes, Andre is a real team player. He's a really big part of the culture. He's always looking after the younger players and trying to guide them along the way, and he's a real positive influence around the place.

"I've said it numerous times that we're lucky that the experienced players in the squad over the last couple of seasons have been really, really good people.



"Ryan Bennett has added to that, Korey Smith has added to that.



"Andre is very much one of them."



With a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on the horizon, Ghana will be delighted by the form of their captain who scored four times in his last two national team appearances.