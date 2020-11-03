Andre Ayew is a world class player - Blackburn coach Tony Mowbray

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Blackburn manager, Tony Mowbray has described Andre Dede Ayew as a world-class player.

The Black Stars captain put up a magnificent display against Blackburn and scored to ensure that the Swans pocket all three points at the Liberty Stadium after Ben Cabango had broken the deadlock in the first half.



Blackburn boss Mowbray admitted: "It was a tight match, but credit to them for digging in and getting the result."



"They are second in the league now and they are a good side. In Ayew, you can see they have a class striker – one of the best in this division."

"I'm disappointed, especially with the goals we gave away. They were unlike us. It must be two years since we gave away a goal from a direct header at a corner."



"It was a frustrating day because we had some opportunities, but one of those has to go in. We were up against a team with a very good spirit and you could feel that spirit."



Swansea took the lead from a set-piece in the 25th minute when Cabango outmuscled Darragh Lenihan to power home a header from Connor Roberts' corner.