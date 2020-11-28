Andre Ayew is like a big brother to me - Yan Dhanda

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Swansea star Yan Dhanda has tagged Andre Ayew as his big brother and praised the Ghanaian's ability in front of goal.

Since his return to Swansea in 2018, Andre Ayew has been a key part of the side. In the previous season and this one, he has been scoring crucial goals and giving assists as well.



Yan acknowledged this in his interview with Sky Sports News.



"Andre is a goalscorer. He scores goals, and if you put the ball in the box nine times out of 10 Andre is going to be in the right position and he is going to score," Dhanda explains.

"In training, it happens so many times and it was just nice to do that in front of everyone in a proper game because in training it happens all the time. For me to show what I can do in the final third and show some quality and some technique on the cross to find Andre was so nice.



"During the game I felt good, and in the games that I have played, I have felt good and feeling like I am going to create something. And then when Andre heads the ball and it goes in there is no better feeling, knowing you have assisted a goal."



"He called me over when he scored. He celebrated a bit himself first for his good finish but he called me over after! Andre is like a big brother - I know people say it a lot - but he helps me so much, he talks to me so much and gives me advice."