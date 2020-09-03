Andre Ayew is set to leave Swansea City this summer

Click for Market Deals →
Swansea City manager, Steve Cooper expects some players to leave the club in the coming weeks including Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew given the club's financial situation.
Andre Ayew enjoyed a superb year, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, and setting up seven more as he helped Steve Cooper’s side to reach the Championship play-offs.
The 30-year-old, who is Swansea's highest earner has a year left on his contract and the Championship club may have to let him leave for financial reasons.
"Yeah I think there will be players leaving in the transfer window," Steve Cooper said after his side's 2-1 pre-season win over Forest Green Rovers.
"Who and when I'm not too sure but there are some things rolling along. When things are a bit more concrete we'll let you know."
"I don't see anything happening before the Newport game though,"he concluded.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Diawusie Agyemang scores as Dynamo Dresden wallop HB Køge in friendly
- Samuel Inkoom backs Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori to shine at any club in South Africa
- Teenage twins Enock and Ebenezer Agyei sign three-year contracts with Anderlecht
- I had offers but the presence of Hans Flick made me stay at Bayern - Jerome Boateng
- Grejohn Kyei to face former side Reims in Europa League qualifiers
- Read all related articles