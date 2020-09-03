Sports News

Andre Ayew is set to leave Swansea City this summer

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Swansea City manager, Steve Cooper expects some players to leave the club in the coming weeks including Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew given the club's financial situation.

Andre Ayew enjoyed a superb year, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, and setting up seven more as he helped Steve Cooper’s side to reach the Championship play-offs.



The 30-year-old, who is Swansea's highest earner has a year left on his contract and the Championship club may have to let him leave for financial reasons.



"Yeah I think there will be players leaving in the transfer window," Steve Cooper said after his side's 2-1 pre-season win over Forest Green Rovers.

"Who and when I'm not too sure but there are some things rolling along. When things are a bit more concrete we'll let you know."



"I don't see anything happening before the Newport game though,"he concluded.

