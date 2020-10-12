Andre Ayew leads ‘jama’ session as Ghana prepares for Qatar friendly

Black Stars set off to Titanic Stadium for Qatar friendly

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is leading a ‘jama’ session in the team bus as they head to the Titanic Sports Stadium to face off with Qatar.

The Black Stars are scheduled to take on the Maroons later this afternoon for an international friendly match.



In the last hour, the Ghana team has moved from their hotel to the match venue for the encounter.



In a video posted on the Twitter page of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), captain Andre Dede Ayew is spotted leading the ‘jama’ session with players singing and clapping along.



The game between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Maroons of Qatar will kick-off at 15:00GMT.

Catch a glimpse of the video below:



