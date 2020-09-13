Sports News

Andre Ayew maintains Black Stars captaincy, Partey and Ofori to assist him

Andre Ayew took over from Asamoah Gyan before the 2019 AFCON

The Technical Team of the senior national team, the Black Stars upon a broad consultation has maintained Andre Ayew as Captain of the Black Stars.

The Swansea City attacker who led Ghana to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, maintains his position as leader of the team despite changes at the technical realm of the senior national team.



In a related development, Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid has been appointed as 1st Vice Captain while Richard Ofori steps in as 2nd Vice-Captain.

The trio will lead the team as the Black Stars go through the remaining Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers as well as the qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the respective tournaments.

