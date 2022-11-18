Andre Ayew makes 110 appearance for Black Stars

Andre Ayew has made 110 Black Stars appearance

On Thursday, Ghana’s Black Stars captain Andre Ayew made history as Ghana’s player with most games for the Black Stars against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi in an international friendly game.

The former Olympic Marseille player led Ghana to a 2-0 win over Switzerland and played full throttle for the Black Stars team.



He beats Ghana’s all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan who made 109 appearances for the stars to become the most capped Ghana player and was presented with a commemorative jersey by President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku at the end of the game.



Andre Ayew made his debut in August 2007 against Senegal in an International friendly and went on to win the World U-20 Championship in Egypt where Ghana beat Brazil in the final to win Africa’s first gold medal in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.



Andre Ayew has scored 23 goals in 110 appearances for Ghana – making him the seventh all-time top scorer of the Black Stars.

He was a member of Ghana’s Silver medal team at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola and the Quarterfinal squad at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Andre Ayew has played in Six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and two FIFA World Cup finals (2010, 2014).



He’s expected to lead Ghana when they start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a game against European giant Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash against the Asian powerhouse South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



The Black Stars who are making their fourth FIFA appearance will end their group stage campaign with a clash against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.