Andre Ayew makes Championship team of the week

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew has been named in the English Championship team of the week by statistics experts WhoScored.com following an impressive display on the weekend.

Ayew played a pivotal role in Swansea City's big win over Middlesbrough at away on Saturday.



The Black Stars forward scored and also provided an assist in their 3-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside stadium.



Ayew has been outstanding in the Championship this season for the Swans having netted thirteen times in 36 matches. He has provided six assists in the process.

Below is the team of the week



David Raya (Brentford); Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest), Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic), Tosin Adarabioyo (Blackburn Rovers), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic); Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest), Louie Sibley (Derby County), Anthony Pilkington (Wigan Athletic), Andre Ayew (Swansea City); Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday), Rhian Brewster (Swansea City).

