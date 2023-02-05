Andre Ayew makes his debut in Nottingham's 1-0 win over Leeds United

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew made his debut for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 win over Leeds United.

Brenan Johnson scored the only goal in the match in the 14th minute with a volley from a rebound.



Nottingham Forest were able to defend their lead in the match to ensure they earn all three points in the match.



Andre Ayew was brought on as a substitute in the 88th minute to replace Neco Williams.



The 33-year-old Ghanaian player won a free kick for his side with his first touch on the ball.

He also made one significant clearance with a header from a dangerous cross from the visitors.



Andre Ayew's debut for Forest made him the third Ghanaian player in history to play for The Tricky Trees after the late Junior Agogo and Albert Adomah.



The former Swansea player joined Nottingham Forest as a free agent after terminating his contract with Qatar side, Al-Sadd.