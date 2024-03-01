Andre Ayew named Le Havre Player of the Month for February

Le Havre forward, Dede Ayew

Ghanaian international Andre Ayew has been named Le Havre’s player of the month for February in recognition of his outstanding performance during the period.

The 34-year-old, who joined the Navy Blues in November 2023, has quickly made his mark at the Oceane Stadium, becoming a key figure in the team.



Ayew’s impressive form was highlighted last month when his remarkable acrobatic goal against FC Lorient earned him the title of the best goal of the month in the French Ligue 1.



Despite Le Havre’s recent struggles, Ayew has been a shining light, contributing significantly to the team’s performance.

In the ongoing month, Ayew has continued to showcase his prowess, finding the back of the net once in three appearances, notably scoring in their recent 3-1 loss to Strasbourg in the French Cup round of 16.



With three goals in ten appearances across all competitions, Ayew remains a crucial asset for Le Havre.



Looking ahead, Ayew is expected to maintain his stellar form as Le Havre faces Brest on Sunday, March 3rd, where he aims to secure his place in the starting lineup once again.