Andre Ayew opens up on Nottingham Forest’s relegation battle

ANDRE AYEW Noth Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has opened up on Nottingham Forest's battle against relegation in the English Premier League.

Ayew’s outfit is enjoying a torrid campaign, losing their last three matches in the English top flight.

The team are currently in the relegation zone, with seven matches to end the 2022/23 season.

However, the Black Stars forward who joined the club during the January transfer window has shared an encouraging message as he continues to remain positive in Nottingham Forest's fight for survival in the league.

In his Instagram post, Ayew wrote, "We keep going," indicating his unwavering support for his team and their efforts to secure a crucial win. The message was accompanied by a photo of the midfielder in training, looking happy and determined.

Nottingham Forest faces a daunting task this weekend as they travel to face giants Liverpool in week 32 fixture.

The 33-year-old has featured nine times since joining the club in January.

