Andre Ayew, other African players to watch this weekend

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Ismaila Sarr

After a disappointing 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa on Tuesday, Mikel Arteta will demand a reaction from his Arsenal players in their final game of the season against Watford on Sunday.



On a personal note, the Golden Boot-chasing Aubameyang was tipped to put Villa to the sword in midweek but did very little in front of goal at Villa Park.



The Gunners’ captain will hope to get back on the scoring trail despite the team having nothing to play for against the Hornets, as he still retains an outside chance of ending top scorer.



Sarr, on the other hand, needs to deliver a performance as Watford need a result to stay in the Premier League having dropped into the bottom three on goal difference after Villa’s win on the penultimate gameweek.



Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe could play some part in the encounter at the Emirates Stadium as the North London side look to end the season on a high.



Wily Boly, Romain Saiss & Adama Traore

With Europa League qualification still up for grabs, Wolverhampton Wanderers face a make-or-break game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, seeking a positive result knowing they could still be overtaken by Tottenham Hotspur on the final day.



The trio of Boly, Saiss and Traore will play huge roles in the game that will also determine their hosts’ Champions League qualification.



Frank Lampard’s men, who won the reverse fixture at Molineux, need a point to guarantee their top four spot but have to be wary of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plucky side.



Andre Ayew vs Said Benrahma



The final day in the Championship threw up many curveballs at the top and the bottom of the league, with Swansea City and Brentford, involved in the drama of gameweek 46.



Ayew featured in the Swans’ 4-1 defeat of Reading, which was unbelievably enough to see them end in the playoff spots at Nottingham Forest were beaten by bottom-half Stoke City 4-1.

That six-goal swing took the Welsh outfit into the two-legged semi-final with Benrahma’s Brentford, who lost an incredible opportunity to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League.



The Bees were beaten 2-1 in their final game at Griffin Park by relegation-threatened Barnsley, thus failing to capitalise on West Bromwich Albion’s 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers.



Swansea and Brentford meet on Sunday in the first-leg at the Liberty Stadium and Ayew and Benrahma will play huge roles for their teams over the tie



Ismael Bennacer & Franck Kessie



Almost every gameweek in Serie A since the restart has thrown up interesting encounters, and this weekend sees AC Milan host to second-placed Atalanta seeking their fourth win on the trot.



Bennacer, who netted his first Milan goal in last week’s 5-1 win over Bologna before starring in midweek against Sassuolo, is likely to keep his place in Stefano Pioli’s side for the tricky encounter at San Siro.

Kessie, who’s equally been in amazing form of late too, will retain his spot alongside his Algerian teammate in central midfield as the Rossoneri could supplant fifth-placed Roma, who play Fiorentina.



Gian Piero Gasperini’s team have been one of the top sides in the Italian top flight this term but have seemingly been running on fumes in the last weeks, so Milan ought to fancy their chances of success.



Kalidou Koulibaly



The Senegalese was culpable in Napoli’s surprising 2-1 defeat at Parma, conceding a penalty that ended the Blues’ five-match unbeaten run.



That defeat leaves Gennaro Gattuso’s men trailing Milan by three points, and fifth-placed Roma by five.



The side from Naples face a tricky encounter with Roberto De Zerbi’s high-octane Sassuolo, who were beaten 2-1 in midweek by the Milan giants during the week.

With three gameweeks left, Koulibaly and co. need to win all three to give themselves a chance of ending in the top six, although their Coppa Italia win already guarantees them a place in next season’s Europa League regardless.



Wilfried Zaha & Jordan Ayew vs Serge Aurier



The three West Africans ought to feature at Selhurst Park when Crystal Palace host Tottenham Hotspur, with the North London side desperate for a result at the home of their cross-town rivals.



Zaha and countryman Aurier could face off in an interesting tussle, while Ayew will hope to end his seven-game goal drought and end the Premier League campaign on double figures.



Jose Mourinho’s troops need a win and hope Wolves drop points at Chelsea to end sixth, so the final day in the English top flight will be an interesting watch.

