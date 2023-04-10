Andre Ayew praises Crystal Palace’s brace hero Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew has been praised by his brother Andre for his impressive performance in Crystal Palace's dominant Premier League victory over Leeds United on Sunday.

Ayew scored two goals in the second half, contributing to a superb team effort from Palace, who appears to have undergone a resurgence under the guidance of Roy Hodgson. Hodgson returned to the club after Patrick Vieira failed to secure a win this year.



Ayew's first goal arrived in the 53rd minute, putting Palace ahead for the first time in the match. The goal was the result of a fantastic cross from Michael Olise, which Ayew met with a powerful header that found the back of the net.



Olise continued to impress with two more assists, helping Palace extend their lead to four goals to one before Ayew added a fifth. He took advantage of a deflection to unleash an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net.

The Black Stars captain posted Jordan on his Instagram story, hailing him for a wonderful performance at Elland Road.



Before this game, Ayew had only scored one goal this season, but he has now increased his tally to three and is brimming with confidence after being named man of the match. Ayew will be hoping to build on this performance and inspire Palace to safety.