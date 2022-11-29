Andre Ayew predicts tough game against Uruguay

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, is predicting a tough game for Ghana in their crucial final group G game against Uruguay on Friday.

The Black Stars kept their hopes of progressing beyond the Group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alive after a nervy 3-2 victory over South Korea on Monday.



Two goals from Mohammed Kudus and another from Mohammed Salisu ensured Ghana picked up their first three points of the game.



Reacting after the win over South Korea, Andre said he was confident in his teammates that they could put up a performance and grind a result here. He however said the final group game will be the litmus test.

“I was always calm and confident and I knew we would do it. South Korea are a good team but we were confident. I can’t say that I knew we would win but I knew we will put up a good performance. Now we shift our attention to Friday and it will be very tough but I am proud of the team and I hope we can do more.”



With Portugal already through to the next stage after beating Uruguay, Ghana must battle for the final spot available in Group H.



