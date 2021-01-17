Andre Ayew reacts after Swansea win over Barnsley

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Swansea vice-captain, Andre Dede Ayew has taken to Twitter to hail the team's performance following their 2-0 away win against Barnsley in the English Championship on Saturday.

The Swans took the lead on the stroke of half-time with their first effort on goal as Ben Cabango's looping header from a long throw crept in.



Barnsley then gifted the Swans a second on 55 minutes when Mads Anderson and Michael Helik got in each others' way and allowed Jamal Lowe to run clear and slot home.



The win for Swansea gives them daylight in the automatic promotion berths, though they still trail leaders Norwich by four points after 24 games.

Ayew lasted the entire duration of the game. It was his 23rd appearance in the league this season, which means he has missed only one game.



In the 23 games, Ayew has scored eight goals and assisted two.



