Andre Ayew reacts to Nottingham Forests team spirit after making debut

Andre Dede Ayew Nottingham Forest.jfif Ghanaian player, Andre Ayew

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian player Andre Dede Ayew has praised the welcoming response he received from Nottingham Forest supporters on Sunday, February 5, 2022, during his debut at the City Grounds.

On Sunday, Ayew made a brief but significant cameo in the Premier League matchup against Leeds United. His performances enabled Nottingham to win 1-0, placing them six points above the drop zone.

After only a few days of training, Nottingham manager Steve Cooper trusted the recently signed forward—who joined the team on a free transfer—to make his debut.

Ayew was productive in the little time he was on the field, making one clearance, winning one aerial duel, and coming out on top in one ground battle.

"Three points and great team spirit, my debut in our stadium with our unbelievable fans!! We keep going!???????? @officialnffc" the 33-year-old posted on his Instagram page after the game.

After leaving Qatari club Al Sadd, where he scored 22 goals in 39 games and won the domestic double in a season and a half, Ayew signed a contract that would last through the end of the current season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
