Andre Ayew recalls his own experiences during the 2006 World Cup

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew recalled the Black Stars' first FIFA World Cup appearance in 2006.

Ayew, then a youngster with Olympique Marseille's U17 squad, recalls he was one of the guys who took to the streets after the team's victory.



“I was part of the boys running around, driving the car, blowing the horn crazy!” Ayew told SBS Sports.



Ghana was in Group E with Italy, USA, and the Czech Republic. After three games in the group, Ghana placed second with six points and advanced to the knockout stage.

Italy won the tournament, claiming their fourth World Cup title, defeating France 5–3 in a penalty shoot-out in the final after extra time had finished in a 1–1 draw.



On 7 August 2007, Ayew was called up for the first time by Ghana coach Claude Le Roy for the team's friendly match against Senegal on 21 August. He made his international debut in the match, appearing as a late-match substitute.