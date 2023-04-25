0
Menu
Sports

Andre Ayew relives Ghana's 2009 U-20 World Cup triumph

Ghana U20 World Cup Win 2009.jpeg Ghana won the 2009 U-20 World Cup

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has opened up on Ghana's historic FIFA U20 World Cup triumph 14 years ago in Egypt.

The Black Satellites shocked the world after beating Brazil on penalties to win the tournament for the first time, becoming the only African nation to achieve that feat.

Ghana defeated the South Americans playing most of the game with a man down after defender Daniel Addo was sent off in the 37th minute.

Despite the disadvantage, the African giants held on to send the game into penalties, beating the favorites in the shootouts.

"Ghana has a special history with Brazil when it comes to youth football. Even before my time, meetings between the two teams were always tense. To be honest, we didn't want to play the Seleçao in an earlier round as they were the best team in the tournament," he told FIFA.

"In the final, it was a whole other story. We were aware that we could make history and didn’t want to let the chance pass us by. We told ourselves that there were only 90 or 120 minutes separating us from a world title," he added.

Ayew earned an immediate promotion to the senior team, playing for the Black Stars at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw
Kumawu election: NDC sponsoring independent candidate – Wontumi
Gabby’s 2017 tweet about galamsey 'comes biting'
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress