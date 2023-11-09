Andre Ayew returns as Chris Hughton names 25-man squad for World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has named a 25-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

The squad released on Thursday, November 9, 2023, has skipper Andre Dede Ayew returning to the side but there was no place for in-form Baba Rahman.



The goalkeeping department has Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott.



Daniel Amartey and Dennis Odoi also return to the side in what would be a significant boost for Ghana. Kasim Nuhu Adams, who has been out for years, was awarded for his impressive form.



Ghana will be missing starman Thomas Partey but the return of Baba Iddrisu and Majeed Ashimeru should be good news for Chris Hughton.



Kamaldeen Sulemana also returns to the squad since the 2022 World Cup with Jonathan Sowah being the only local lad in the side.

Ghana will take on Madagascar on November 17 before playing Comoros three days later in the World Cup qualifiers.



Your #BlackStars for this month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar & Comoros ????????????????@FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/PwU61w0Rq2 — ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 9, 2023

