Andre Ayew reveals Steve Cooper's influence in joining Nottingham Forest

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has revealed Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was influential in his move to City Ground.

The duo worked together at Swansea City in the Championship before both departed and have now reunited in the Premier League.



The 33-year-old has signed for Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season after leaving Al Sadd by mutual consent.



After the move was announced, Ayew said: “Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch.

"We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.”



“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”



