Andre Ayew rules out imminent retirement from Black Stars?

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew has dropped the biggest hint of continuing in his role as leader and core member of the Black Stars.

In a video apology to Ghanaians following the team’s horrendous showing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Andre Ayew spoke about making amends in future engagements with the Black Stars.



"In football, these are things that happen, it makes you stronger. What doesn't kill you always makes you a stronger person, individually and collectively. We are Ghana and never going to give up... we shall rise and shine again as a family," he assured.



"We understand the anger, backlash, everything that came to us, we take it and we will make sure that we put our flag back where it belongs," he concluded.



Andre Ayew in his apology, took full responsibility and assured Ghanaians of remedy in subsequent tournaments.



"These past days have been very difficult days for every Ghanaian football fan and myself. I would like to apologize for the results at the AFCON that we just exited, we know that we should have done better," he said in his introduction.

The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



