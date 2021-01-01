Andre Ayew’s Swansea launch investigation into fan booing in match against Reding

Swansea manager Steve Cooper admitted hearing ‘noises’ before the game

Swansea City are launching an investigation into fan booing incident that happened before their game against Reading in the English championship in midweek.

Andre Ayew and his teammates were taking a knee when boos were heard from fans outside the stadium marring the significance of the Black Lives support initiative.



Players take a knee ahead of games in England’s top divisions in support of the Black Lives matter movement.



Swansea manager Steve Cooper admitted hearing ‘noises’ before the game but won’t judge whether they were racial or offensive boos.



"Let's find out exactly what it was, the reasoning and rationale behind it, and I will give you a view of it then," he said.

"But in terms of taking the knee, we are a club that's continuing to commit to it."



A similar incident happened when fellow Championship side Millwall said they were "dismayed and saddened" after their supporters booed players taking a knee before a match and there have been similar incidents involving Colchester United and Cambridge United fans.



