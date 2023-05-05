Andre Ayew's classic fashion statement often not talked about

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Ghanaian football star Andre Ayew is not just known for his exceptional skills on the field, but also for his fashion sense.

The Black Stars captain has been spotted wearing some stylish outfits both on and off the pitch, making a fashion statement in the football world.



Ayew, who is the son of Ghanaian football icon, Abedi Pele, has been praised for his fashion choices by fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.



His fashion sense has also caught the attention of many fans as a result of his classic simplicity.



One of Ayew's most iconic fashion moments recently was at the 2022 Calcio Trade Ball awards where the footballer looked dashing in a 3-piece suit.

The 33-year-old player was seen wearing a traditional Ghanaian smock, known as a "batakari," when the Black Stars arrived at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.





Off the pitch, Ayew has also made a name for himself in the fashion world. He has been spotted wearing some of the latest trendy designers which include Gucci, and Versace among others.

Ayew's game is also on another level as the player knows how to rock his kicks on point.





Ayew's fashion sense has not only made him a style icon but also an inspiration to many upcoming footballers.

Ayew has shown that football and fashion can go hand in hand and has inspired many with his bold and creative style choices.



Enjoy some photos of Andre Ayew below:



