Andre Ayew's opener sets up Swansea City victory at QPR to go second

Ghanaian captain, Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew scored the opener as Swansea City beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 on the road on Saturday to go second on the table.

The Ghana captain headed home a rebound after a Bidwell header cannoned off the woodwork following a Connor Roberts cross in the 44th minute.



It was his eighth goal of the season.

In the 54th minute, Jamal Lowe doubled the lead for the Swans after a superb vision and pass from Grimes.



Swansea are now on 39 points from 20 matches; four points behind leaders Norwich City who have played one matchless.