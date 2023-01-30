0
Andre Ayew salutes Barcelona legend Xavi in farewell message after leaving Al Sadd

Andre Ayew Al Sadd1 Che Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has issued a farewell message to Qatari club Al-Sadd SC and its fans after ending his stay at the club.

In an official club statement on Sunday, January 29, Al-Sadd announced that an agreement has been reached for the mutual termination of the contract of the Black Stars forward.

Confirming his exit, Andre Ayew has thanked Barcelona legend Xavi for having faith in him and signing him during his time at Al-Sadd.

“Big thanks to Al Saad FC, the coaches who believed in me at Al Saad FC, especially Xavi who brought me here, and to all my teammates. I also want to thank the amazing fans for the massive support all these years,” Andre Ayew said in a statement.

The Black Stars captain added “It was great and humbling serving this great club. The trophies we won and the impact we made was based on hard work and I count myself fortunate to have been part of the club’s rich history.”

According to information gathered, Andre Ayew is set to return to Olympique Marseille after leaving Al Sadd.

