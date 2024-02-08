Andre Ayew scores in Le Havre's 3-1 defeat at Racing Strasbourg

Andre Dede Ayew holds off an opponent

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew scored a header for Le Havre on Wednesday night when the team suffered a 3-1 defeat to Racing Strasbourg in the French Cup.

The veteran Ghana captain started for his team in the Round 16 clash of the cup competition.



In a game that Le Havre played away from home, Racing Strasbourg scored first when Dilane Bakwa equalised in the 21st minute.



Just nine minutes later, Andre Ayew scored to restore parity to the game to get his team back in the contest.

Unfortunately, that goal could not inspire Le Havre to complete a comeback.



Goals from Emanuel Emegha and Marvin Senaya in the 36th and 90th minutes respectively helped Racing Strasbourg to cruised to a 3-1 win at the end of the game.



Andre Ayew and his team after the result have crashed out of this season’s Coupe de France with Racing Strasbourg advancing to the quarter-final stage.