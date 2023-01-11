Andre Ayew scores to help Al-Sadd SC defeat Al Rayyan 2-1

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew was on target on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, as he helped his Al-Sadd SC side to defeat Al Rayyan 2-1 in the Qatar Stars League.

The experienced forward started for his club today in the Round 9 match of the ongoing 2022/23 league season in Qatar.



In the away match, Andre Ayew was presented with a chance in the 7th minute and smartly slotted the ball into the back of the net of the home team.



Going on to impress in the remainder of the match, the Ghana captain helped his team fight to secure an important win on the road.



During the match, Al-Sadd SC doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Akram Afif also got his name on the scoresheet.

Although Steven Nzonzi would net a consolation goal for Al Rayyan in the 56th minute, it was not enough to deny Andre Ayew and his teammates the victory.



This season, the Black Stars forward has made 8 appearances for his club in the Qatar Stars League and now has three goals to his name.



