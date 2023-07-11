Andre Ayew sends best wishes to Djiku after joining Fenerbahce

Defender, Alexander Djiku

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has extended his best wishes to teammate, Alexander Djiku, following the his move to Fenerbahce.

Ayew who was once on the books of Turkish giants warmly welcomed Djiku and wished him good luck in his new endeavour.



In a post on social media, Andre Ayew said, " Welcome to Fenerbahce. Good luck Warrior."



The 26-year-old centre-back recently inked a three-year contract with Fenerbahce, which also includes an option for an additional year.



After successfully completing his medical examination, the club officially confirmed his arrival.

Although Djiku had the opportunity to extend his contract with Strasbourg, he opted to explore other options.



Djiku joined Strasbourg in 2019 and rose to captain the team during his last season, playing a significant role in helping them avoid relegation.



JNA/KPE