Andre Ayew set to show leadership as he is tasked by CK to lead and build new leadership

Andre Ayew, Black Stars skipper

Andre Ayew is set to show leadership after he was maintained as the captain of the Black Star following a recent reshuffle by the technical team.

The 30-year old attacker was handed the armband ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation amidst controversy surrounding the decision.



Ghana eventually exited the competition in the first round their worse since 2006 in the same country.



Ayew being the captain of the side came out and accepted the responsibility of the team’s poor performance after the defeat against Tunisia.



“I am very sad and disappointed we could not get to the next stage but we need to take heart and be stronger,” Ayew told the media in Egypt.

“The entire team gave everything but it did not go our way.



“As a Ghanaian and as a leader, no player is to be held responsible for this I take all the responsibilities and we are going to work hard and come back stronger.



“If we have been kicked out at this stage it means we had a bad tournament and since we couldn’t achieve the mission we came here for, I will say we failed.” Ayew stated after the national team let the country down in Egypt.

