Andre Ayew stars as Swansea City win at Luton Town to boost promotion hopes

Sun, 14 Mar 2021 Source: Football Ghana

Swansea City moved up to second in the Championship as Conor Hourihane's early goal earned them a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road.

Luton dominated for much of the match and missed several chances with Swansea having to work hard to grind out a win.

Hourihane's goal after a decisive break came from one of only two Swansea efforts on target in a game where they were nearly always on the back foot.

Jordan Clark headed wide with Luton's best chance of a frustrating contest.

Andre Ayew, who has been the best player for the Jack Army enjoyed the full minutes of the game.

